Smackdown preview, Stephanie McMahon speaks to Jelly Roll, today’s birthday

Announced for tonight’s Smackdown:
BREAKING: Cody Rhodes to address his Street Fight against John Cena at SummerSlam on tonight’s Smackdown
– Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll all set to rock Cleveland
Speaking of Jelly Roll:
At #SummerSlam @JellyRoll615 believes he will be under 300 lbs for the first time since middle school! Hear more of his journey today in a new #whatsyourstory! @EGxo @WWE @Fanatics
– Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for WWE Tag Team Titles
– Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez
.@AlexaBliss_WWE and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, @roxanne_wwe, go head-to-head TOMORROW on #SmackDown!
CLEVELAND
– Happy 44th birthday to Finn Bálor. Also a Happy Birthday to Kenzo Suzuki, Jake Something, El Zorro, Murphy & Ref. D.A. Brewer.