Ric Flair thanks ESPN for their treatment of Hulk Hogan, tributes from Dennis Rodman, MSG, and TNA

– Via Ric Flair’s Facebook: Thank You ESPN For Treating Hulk Hogan Like The Man & The Athlete He Is! He Is The Biggest Star In The History Of Wrestling And He Deserves All The Recognition From Every Football Player, Baseball Player, Basketball Player, Or Any Other Athlete That Is World Class. Thank You ESPN! I’m Proud To Be Associated With You! Stephen A, I Expect To Hear A Few Words Tomorrow, Because You Have Always Respected Our Business The Most!

– Dennis Rodman paid tribute to Hulk Hogan on Threads.

– Madison Square Garden:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, who made his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1979. : WWE/WWE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/r53HQb2iuO — MSG (@TheGarden) July 24, 2025

– TNA:

Tonight’s episode of #TNAiMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Hulk Hogan. Watch LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/vV0uAYI2F2 pic.twitter.com/57u3b0NOdO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 25, 2025