NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Fri Jul 25, 2025

The Complete Results from The Community Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
A 10-Bell Salute to Hulk Hogan opened the show
Lince Dorado d Edris Enofe
Yoshiki Inamura d Tate Wilder
Kelani Jordan d Tyra Mae Steele
Ridge Holland d Shiloh Hill
NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d Chase U / High Ryze / OTM in a 4-Way Match to retain their Title
Lash Legend d Jaida Parker
Promo: NXT NA Champion Ethan Page is challenged by Dante Chen, who chases Page from the ring
Tony D’Angelo d Anthony Luke
Main Event: 15-Woman Battle Royal: Thea Hail d Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Lainey Reid, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, P-Nasty, Chantel Monroe, Kali Armstrong, Jin Tala, Wendy Choo and Zena Sterling
Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM