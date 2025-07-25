NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Fri Jul 25, 2025

The Complete Results from The Community Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

A 10-Bell Salute to Hulk Hogan opened the show

Lince Dorado d Edris Enofe

Yoshiki Inamura d Tate Wilder

Kelani Jordan d Tyra Mae Steele

Ridge Holland d Shiloh Hill

NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d Chase U / High Ryze / OTM in a 4-Way Match to retain their Title

Lash Legend d Jaida Parker

Promo: NXT NA Champion Ethan Page is challenged by Dante Chen, who chases Page from the ring

Tony D’Angelo d Anthony Luke

Main Event: 15-Woman Battle Royal: Thea Hail d Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Lainey Reid, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, P-Nasty, Chantel Monroe, Kali Armstrong, Jin Tala, Wendy Choo and Zena Sterling

