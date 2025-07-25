Note on Hulk Hogan’s health complications, legend in Cleveland to honor The Hulkster

Steve Gerweck
– In further health complications after Hulk Hogan’s neck surgery in May, he had to be intubated and suffered from severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Those close to Hogan took him out of the hospital and made a hospital in his home as “there wasn’t much left they could do.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan is headed to SmackDown in Cleveland to honor a friend. He also comments on Hogan’s passing.

