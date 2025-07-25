Note on Hulk Hogan’s health complications, legend in Cleveland to honor The Hulkster

– In further health complications after Hulk Hogan’s neck surgery in May, he had to be intubated and suffered from severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Those close to Hogan took him out of the hospital and made a hospital in his home as “there wasn’t much left they could do.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan is headed to SmackDown in Cleveland to honor a friend. He also comments on Hogan’s passing.

We made it to Cleveland for the show to honor Hulk!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cbaTKhyrvl — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) July 25, 2025

God bless my good friend, Hulkster, a man I have known for over 45 years. I will miss you, BROTHER! pic.twitter.com/idaXs0a5Oj — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) July 25, 2025

On our way to Cleveland to honor a friend! pic.twitter.com/Rl4x95AuLV — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) July 25, 2025