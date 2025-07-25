Netflix Hogan docuseries in the works for the last year

Matthew Belloni of Puck News revealed in a story that Netflix was working on a Hulk Hogan docuseries along with WWE and that it has been in production for the past year.

Producers of the docuseries reportedly filmed over 20 hours of new interviews with Hulk Hogan but the project was still going on when Hogan passed away yesterday.

“Director Bryan Storkel and producer Connor Schell’s Words + Pictures have been collaborating with WWE and Hogan on the multipart series, which will include more than 20 hours of new interviews with Hogan that were shot before his passing,” Belloni said.

Netflix never announced the project publicly.

