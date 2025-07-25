Michael Cole on Hulk Hogan’s passing (video), plus more Hogan tributes

– Michael Cole discussing the death of Hulk Hogan on ESPN SportsCenter:

“Vince McMahon & Hulk Hogan made Sports Entertainment”

WWE's Michael Cole discussing the death of Hulk Hogan on ESPN SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/ptl9yLkyEz

– The Miz:

When I was a kid I ate my vitamins, said my prayers because Hulk Hogan told me to. He was someone I looked up to; a larger-than-life presence I copied constantly growing up. The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident. RIP, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/XrGgb6GAGz

– Nick Aldis:

The industry lost a man today that redefined what success could look like in Pro Wrestling. This post is to acknowledge Hulk Hogan's contributions to the industry, which are difficult to put into adequate words. Terry Bollea made personal choices that earned him understandable… pic.twitter.com/3EqqoYXipF

– Undertaker:

The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative.

– Bully Ray:

As a young fan, I’ll never forget the day Bob Backlund brought you out to help him.

As an old pro, I will never forget how much you meant to my career.

I appreciate every thing you did for me.

And was happy to call you a friend…and Brother.

GOD BLESS HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/qDcHulXKK6

— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) July 24, 2025