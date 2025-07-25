Jimmy Hart remembers his best friend Hulk Hogan

In a post on Instagram, Jimmy Hart remembered his best friend Hulk Hogan in a touching tribute.

Hart and Hogan worked together on screen since 1993 and were seemingly attached at the hip for many, many years.

“Hulkster you always kept me close to you through everything it was an honor. We traveled the world back and forth,” Hart wrote. “Wherever we went Hulkamania was ALIVE brother!!”

He said that Hogan made more people smile than he’ll ever be able to count and those are the memories he’ll forever cherish.

Hart thanked Hogan for a four-decade ride and promised to keep the megaphone going.

“Red and Yellow will live on, legends never die Baby!!! I love you Terry ‘Hulkamania’ FOREVER,” Hart concluded.

Just a few days ago, Hart said that Hogan was doing great when asked about Hogan’s condition.

