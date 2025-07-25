Hogan’s Real American Beer flying off shelves, Beach Shop with flowers and candles (photo)

– Following Hulk Hogan’s death, his Real American Beer is flying off shelves, creating a major spike in demand across the country. Sources say “Around the country, there has been a run on the beer and people are walking out with multiple 12 packs and 24 oz cans, leaving the shelves bare.”

The team behind the product is working fast to meet demand, ensuring stores between New York, Florida and beyond are restocked. Their goal? To make sure fans “can cheers to Hulk” and honor the wrestling legend’s legacy with a drink in his name.

Source: TMZ

– Fans have left flowers and candles outside of Hogan’s Beach Shop in Clearwater, Florida in a tribute to the late Hulk Hogan.

Source: PaulyPepe