Darby Allin does the coffin drop in the ocean (video), Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker notes, more

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
214
AEW

Syuri revealed her elbow surgery was a successful one:

– Dave Meltzer on Britt Baker’s possible return to AEW TV:

“Whatever the Britt Baker deal really is, if she’s not on this Pittsburgh show on September 24… I’d think she’d never be back.”

Thunder Rosa is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The nature of her injury and timetable for a return is unknown.

– Darby Allin did a coffin drop in the ocean:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here