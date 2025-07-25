Darby Allin does the coffin drop in the ocean (video), Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker notes, more

– Syuri revealed her elbow surgery was a successful one:
肘の手術無事終わりました！！
先生本当にありがとうございました#stardom #GE #朱里 pic.twitter.com/lylQRC2m2S
— 朱里 (@syuri_wv3s) July 24, 2025
– Dave Meltzer on Britt Baker’s possible return to AEW TV:
“Whatever the Britt Baker deal really is, if she’s not on this Pittsburgh show on September 24… I’d think she’d never be back.”
– Thunder Rosa is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The nature of her injury and timetable for a return is unknown.
– Darby Allin did a coffin drop in the ocean:
There's not much @DarbyAllin wouldn't do for shark week ⚰️
Don't miss Darby Allin in #CAUGHT! Sharks Strike Back when #SharkWeek continues tonight at 8p on @Discovery pic.twitter.com/3QPckat48b
— Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 24, 2025