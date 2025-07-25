Chelsea Green issues a statement clarifying her comments on Hulk Hogan’s passing

Chelsea Green issued a statement clarifying her live TV comments on Hulk Hogan’s death, emphasizing that while she aimed to respectfully acknowledge his passing, she does not condone racism “period.” She apologized if her words came off as dismissive, adding, “I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn.”

A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv.

Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period.

If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated.

I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn.

ILY my PatriHOTS,

President Chelsea

— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 25, 2025