AEW News and Notes

– Fightful Select reports that Colten Gunn was originally intended for the tag team title eliminator tournament. AEW sought to provide sufficient time to determine whether he could join the tourney; however, his participation is looking unlikely. AEW will be making internal changes.

– ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV was moved ahead a week to August 29 due to a wedding Tony Khan committed to, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Khan has never missed a TV and it would have been impossible for him to do the show on September 5.

– Blue Panther (Via @estoenlinea) comments on Bryan Danielson wearing a mask of his at AEW All In: Texas:

“It was impressive because it got viral. I got calls and messages from a lot of people, and now they are saying I have four kids. I was like ‘hold on, it’s three’ and they responded with ’no, it’s four’. It’s just Blue Panther Jr., Hijo de Blue Panther & Dark Panther. With all respect to Danielson, he’s not my son; he is my idol.

Fighting as a tag team with him here at Arena Mexico would be a dream come true. The option and the possibility are open; it would be a matter of speaking with my immediate superiors and, through all of you, they would listen to this request.”

– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks comments on the passing of WWE legend Hulk Hogan.