WWE News and Notes

– WWE has officially announced Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez this Friday on SmackDown:

– Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton Praises The Performance Center For Her Success

Speaking to Daisha Jones of PHL17, Stratton spoke about the influence that the Performance Center has had on her career.

“…I think it’s so important to have some sort of training center to coach the next in line,” she said. “They’ve been doing such a great job. I am from the WWE Performance Center. I’m a homegrown talent so, I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works.”

Source: PHL17

– “Super” Sean Legacy vs. Keanu Carver made official for next week WWE Evolve

– Happy birthday Torrie Wilson!