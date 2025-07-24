TNA Wrestling Signs Mara Sadè (Jakara Jackson)

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Welcome To TNA Wrestling: Mara Sadè

TNA Wrestling confirmed the signing of its newest Knockout: the multi-talented Mara Sadè, as announced on tonight’s live episode of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing on AXS TV.

Sadè, from Duke City, New Mexico, has been wrestling professionally for four years – and also brings experience in track & field, basketball, volleyball and even bowling.

“I am highly goal-oriented and will run over anyone to achieve my goals, and that is: GOAL’D,” Sadè said.

Sadè’s favorite former pro wrestlers are Jacqueline Moore and Jazz.

She is highly artistic and enjoys painting. “Anything I touch turns to GOAL’D,” she said.

Sadè brings tag team experience to TNA, but is now blazing the singles path, “and I will accomplish anything and everything I want in TNA … because I check all the boxes,” she said.