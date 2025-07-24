Sylvester Stallone on working with Hulk Hogan, plus Ted DiBiase & Dory Funk Jr. remember Hogan

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
418

– Sylvester Stallone’s tribute to Hulk Hogan on IG:

“I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old.
“He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special.
“My heart breaks. I think that he’s gone…”

– Dory Funk Jr pays tribute to Hogan:

– Ted DiBiase shares his thoughts on Hulk Hogan and pays his respects on Hogan’s passing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here