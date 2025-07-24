Sting, WWE, and Triple H on Hulk Hogan’s passing

As previously reported, Hulk Hogan has passed away at age 71.
WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea.
He was the archetype of what it meant to be a "Superstar" – a global sensation that inspired millions to work…
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2025
HULK HOGAN – THE GREATEST OF ALL
Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you.
My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP
— Sting (@Sting) July 24, 2025
WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.
One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025
The legendary Hulk Hogan ❤️
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025