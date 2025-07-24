Hulk Hogan passes away at age 71

TMZ.COM broke the news that Hulk Hogan, arguably the most recognizable name in professional wrestling history, has passed away at age 71.

EMTs were dispatched to his house in Clearwater, Florida earlier today for a cardiac arrest episode.

“We’re told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan’s home…and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance,” TMZ wrote.

The multi-time champion was transported to a hospital but doctors were unable to revive him.

Last week, his wife Sky denied all the rumors that he was in bad shape after his former friend, Bubba “The Love Sponge,” said that Hogan was on his deathbed. Jimmy Hart also denied those rumors a few days ago.

Hogan had just underwent neck surgery several weeks ago and had some complications resulting from the surgery.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996