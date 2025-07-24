NJPW pays tribute to Hulk Hogan

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has paid tribute to Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 25 at age 71 in Florida. Hogan was a top foreign star in NJPW during the 1980s, first joining the promotion in 1980 and famously battling Antonio Inoki. He became beloved in Japan, especially after writing the kanji for “number one” on his gear and shouting “Ichiban!”

Hogan gained more fame after appearing in Rocky III and winning the IWGP Final League in 1983, defeating Inoki. He later won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship and became an American pop culture icon with the rise of WrestleMania.

He wrestled in major Japan events through the ’80s and ’90s, including the 1990 US-Japan Wrestling Summit, and faced top names like Stan Hansen, Great Muta, and Tatsumi Fujinami. His heel turn and role in forming the nWo in WCW further elevated his global status, influencing the nWo Japan offshoot led by Masahiro Chono.

Hogan returned to WWE in 2002 and had a legendary match against The Rock at WrestleMania X8. He also returned to NJPW in 2003 to face Chono once again. A two-time WWE Hall of Famer (solo in 2005, with nWo in 2020), Hogan is remembered by NJPW as a global icon who changed both wrestling and entertainment.

NJPW expressed their deepest condolences to the wrestling legend.