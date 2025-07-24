More reaction to Hogan’s passing: Lio Rush, Dustin Rhodes, Terri Runnels, & Carlito

– Lio Rush:

The response to Hogans passing can simply be put as sad. R.I.P to a true Icon. From the , to the black⚫️⚪️ — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) July 24, 2025

– Carlito:

Was I his biggest fan? No. Is he the GOAT of this business? Absolutely! Give this man his flowers! He is the reason this business is what it is today!

RIP — carlito (@Litocolon279) July 25, 2025

– Dustin Rhodes:

Know I am late to the game about this, I pray to God to remove my hate all these yrs, and honestly, I shouldn't harbor any for anyone. I like all of you, am a work in progress. Please do not read in to this and keep your messages respectful. #KeepSteppinInHeaven #Hulkster RIP! — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 25, 2025

– Terri Runnels:

I am SO very sorry to hear that my dear friend has passed! I heard about this earlier today…but I maintain my distance to social media! I will once again become a part of our world! pic.twitter.com/8or6ofI4Tp — Terri Runnels (@TheTerriRunnels) July 25, 2025