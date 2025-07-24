More reaction to Hogan’s passing: Lio Rush, Dustin Rhodes, Terri Runnels, & Carlito

– Lio Rush:
The response to Hogans passing can simply be put as sad.
R.I.P to a true Icon.
From the , to the black⚫️⚪️
— Lio Rush
– Carlito:
Was I his biggest fan? No. Is he the GOAT of this business? Absolutely! Give this man his flowers! He is the reason this business is what it is today!
RIP
— carlito
– Dustin Rhodes:
Know I am late to the game about this, I pray to God to remove my hate all these yrs, and honestly, I shouldn't harbor any for anyone. I like all of you, am a work in progress. Please do not read in to this and keep your messages respectful. #KeepSteppinInHeaven #Hulkster RIP!
— Dustin Rhodes
– Terri Runnels:
I am SO very sorry to hear that my dear friend has passed! I heard about this earlier today…but I maintain my distance to social media! I will once again become a part of our world!
— Terri Runnels