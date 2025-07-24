More Hulk Hogan tributes: Charlotte Flair, HTM, HBK, and more

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan.
My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke.
Rest in peace, brother
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2025
Honkytonk Man:
I will miss you Hulkamania pic.twitter.com/71PI6fwRfU
— Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) July 24, 2025
HBK:
A legend. A larger-than-life presence.
Hulk Hogan didn’t just work in this business… he transformed it.
Rest in peace, Hulkster. https://t.co/rbAA9DS5y5
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 24, 2025
Bret Michaels:
To my friend @HulkHogan and your close family & friends, my deepest sympathy and condolences. Thank you for bringing us years of great wrestling & entertainment and always being awesome every time we got together. May you rest in peace, Brother. pic.twitter.com/sgWgbI6l48
— Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) July 24, 2025