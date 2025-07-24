More Hogan tributes: Kevin Nash, Kane, and Troy Aikman

More tributes paid to the late Hulk Hogan.

– Kevin Nash:

I lost another brother. Icon doesn't even touch it. Rest in power my friend. NWO 4 Life….and beyond — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 24, 2025

– NFL great Troy Aikman:

From a fan to a friend—working with Hulk Hogan for a few years was a thrill and a privilege. He was every bit the showman and entertainer we all grew up watching. Rest in peace, Hulk pic.twitter.com/nIjrUxIV6I — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 24, 2025

– Kane:

Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I'd practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up. #RIPHULKHOGAN https://t.co/8iRfUDy0D8 pic.twitter.com/h7Un65D7KD — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 24, 2025