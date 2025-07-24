More celebrities remember Hulk Hogan

Celebrities remember Hulk Hogan online:

Brooke Shields:

Rest easy, Hulk. This moment and his entire guest episode on ‘Suddenly Susan’ was a true highlight. Sending love to all of his loved ones today @HulkHogan @kathygriffin pic.twitter.com/Q6HzO6jOcy

Dick Vilate:

WWE lost a giant today in the passing of ⁦⁦ @HulkHogan ⁩ ! May he RIP – via @ESPN App https://t.co/5iNlJpmq3P

Gina Carano:

Hulk Hogan was such a kind, gentle soul, with really cool quirky bits of wisdom, fun mischievous banter, solid bravery on top of paving the way for so many.. It was an honor to work next to this legend. Rest in sweet paradise brother. ♥️ https://t.co/F3ATj3V81K

Georges St Pierre:

They say you should never meet your idols, but meeting Hulk Hogan made me admire him even more. He was so generous with his time and an inspiration not only as an athlete and entertainer, but also as a human being. He will be missed by us all. RIP Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/ABpP4sksDu

JD Vance:

Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid.

The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other.

The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace.

— JD Vance (@JDVance) July 24, 2025