Major news outlets cover the death of Hulk Hogan, Google searches soar to over 2 million

The death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has taken the Internet by storm, with over 2 million searches registered on Google Trends in just a matter of a couple of hours.

The news was also covered by major media outlets and given the front page treatment, with outlets such as CNN, Variety, Associated Press, Sky News, The Hollywood Reporter, Fox News, Yahoo! News, ABC News, NBC News, The Times, The Guardian, TODAY, The Independent, E!, ESPN, and many other local and international media.

His official Facebook page also posted a statement a few hours after TMZ broke the story that Hogan passed away from a cardiac arrest earlier today.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend. Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement read. “At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends. May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades. He will be missed, but never forgotten.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996