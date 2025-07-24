Eric Bischoff, Jake Roberts, and Linda McMahon on Hulk Hogan’s passing

– Linda McMahon on the passing of Hulk Hogan:

I had the privilege of knowing and working with @HulkHogan Hogan for over 40 years.

Hulk was a dear friend and member of our WWE family. His legacy in and out of the ring will always be remembered. He was one of a kind!

My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his… pic.twitter.com/JY70HYfTwx

— Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) July 24, 2025