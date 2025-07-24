Eric Bischoff, Jake Roberts, and Linda McMahon on Hulk Hogan’s passing

– Linda McMahon on the passing of Hulk Hogan:
I had the privilege of knowing and working with @HulkHogan Hogan for over 40 years.
Hulk was a dear friend and member of our WWE family. His legacy in and out of the ring will always be remembered. He was one of a kind!
My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his… pic.twitter.com/JY70HYfTwx
— Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) July 24, 2025
– Jake Roberts via X:
It’s hard to put into words what Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever.
RIP Hulkster pic.twitter.com/73o86iY1bA
— JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) July 24, 2025
Thanks for the house Hulkster.
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 24, 2025