Aron Haddad on Hogan’s legacy (video), MSG and Dixie Carter tributes to the Hulkster

– Dixie Carter via X:

My heart hurts so much right now. My heart hurts even more for Brooke and Nick & all who loved Hulk. I was blessed to work with Hulk & have so many incredible memories I will cherish. A hard day for the wrestling world today. Hearts are hurting all over the world to lose such a… pic.twitter.com/HAqc5LpZXB

— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) July 24, 2025