Aron Haddad on Hogan’s legacy (video), MSG and Dixie Carter tributes to the Hulkster

– Dixie Carter via X:
My heart hurts so much right now. My heart hurts even more for Brooke and Nick & all who loved Hulk. I was blessed to work with Hulk & have so many incredible memories I will cherish. A hard day for the wrestling world today. Hearts are hurting all over the world to lose such a… pic.twitter.com/HAqc5LpZXB
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) July 24, 2025
– Madison Square Garden put up a Hulk Hogan tribute:
#wwe #msg pic.twitter.com/q0LJZpw7F3
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 25, 2025
– Aron Haddad on Hogan’s legacy:
He personified the American spirit.
Aron Haddad on @HulkHogan’s legacy:
“Hulk was able to embody and personify the American spirit… the morals and values that as a nation we shared. That’s why people who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s feel this loss so deeply.” pic.twitter.com/XW74QseqwI
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 24, 2025