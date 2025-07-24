All Out 2025 to surpass last year’s All Out in ticket sales

This year’s AEW All Out, set for September 20, is about to surpass last year’s event with two months to go for the show.

Ticket tracking service @WrestleTix is reporting that tickets distributed currently are at 8,637 for this event which is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Last year’s All Out at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, drew 8,660 fans.

The Scotiabank Arena is currently configured for nearly 10,000 seats although that can expand by a lot as the arena has over 17,000 seats.

The last time AEW were in the same arena for the 2023 Forbidden Door, they managed to pack in almost 14,000 fans.

Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.ca starting from CA $69.75.

