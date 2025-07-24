7/24/25 TNA Impact Recap

– TNA Impact opened up their live show by paying tribute to Hulk Hogan.

– Santino Marella starts the show, he says that last Sunday was Slammiversery.

He then states that something doesn’t sit write with him not the TNA and Knockout women’s Championship are both with NXT Superstars, but when it’s all set and done there going to take bake the gold and maybe some of theres to.

Then Masha Slamovich interrupts and says she has beaten everyone Santino has put in her way, except for Jacy Jane, so Santino gave her a rematch against Jacy Jane for NXT Championship Next week.

The System then interrupts and Moose declares he’s done with the X-Division Championship and now has his eyes set on Trick Williams and the TNA Championship.

Last the TNA World Champ Trick Willams and First Class Interrupt and Trick says he’s gonna show Moose why the Call him TrickNA.

– Brian Myers & Matt Cardona vs The Great Hands tonight. System vs Trick Williams & First Cla$$ next week

– The Inspiration and a Debuting Mara Sade (FKA Jakara Jackson) defeated The Elegance Brand.

– Victoria Crawford interrupts Dani Luna and Indi Hartwell. Dani wants Victoria in a match tonight

– The younger X-Division Champ Leon Slater comes out, he said Sunday was crazy he over came the odds and somehow someway managed to walk out the youngest X-Division Champ of all time.

He said if we’re talking about respect let’s talk about the GOAT AJ Styles. He said it meant the world to him that he was the one who congratulated him.

He said he couldn’t have done this without Matt and Jeff Hardy so he calls them out.

Matt and Jeff come out and said that there happy to stand in that ring TNA World Tag Champ for the 4th time.

Steve Maclin interrupts and says that he see real TNA Champs in that ring.

– Jake Something defeated Mance Warner in a No DQ Match.

– Jacy Jayne just dropped an entire pipebomb promo on the entire locker room

– The Great Hands defeated Brian Myers and Matt Cardona.

– In the Main Event, Mike Santana defeated Joe Hendry via rollup.