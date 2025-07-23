TNA President on fans upset with WWE beating TNA talent, WWE files for new trademark

– While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Carlos Silva responded to backlash after fans were upset that WWE wrestlers Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne are holding TNA titles instead of current TNA stars. He said he understands why fans feel that way. But he also said this is part of how wrestling stories work.

Silva pointed out that there were some really good moments at Slammiversary, like with Leon, and there will be more exciting things coming as they get ready for Bound for Glory.

#TNAiMPACT! is LIVE from Kingston, Rhode Island next Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ worldwide, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and on @AXSTV in the US! We’ll hear from the #WWENXT Women’s & TNA Knockouts Champion @jacyjaynewwe for the first time since becoming a double champion at… pic.twitter.com/5PqKEzXAov — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 22, 2025

– WWE filed to trademark ‘SuperBrawl’ with the USPTO on July 22.

(Source: USPTO)