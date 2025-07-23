Tag team match accepted for Summerslam, Paul Heyman on the influence of New Jack on GTA

– Paul Heyman has officially accepted the challenge for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam.

– Speaking of Heyman (via Metro), the legendary manager thinks ECW legend New Jack influenced the Grand Theft Auto video game series:

“You cannot deny New Jack’s influence in sports entertainment/pro wrestling culture, nor should you deny his influence on video games.

“Most of the people that are writing the codes that then become the video games were ECW or WWE fans, and I mean, are you telling me that those who make Grand Theft Auto weren’t influenced by New Jack? Come on!”