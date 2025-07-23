Rhea Ripley defends Drew McIntyre, Mr. Kennedy “definitely” open to a WWE return

– Fans took offense of comments Drew McIntyre made on Logan Paul’s Impulsive. Drew made a statement that he has the biggest draw on social media except for Rhe Ripley’s A**. Some fans thought it was in bad taste. Rhea came to Drew’s defense and feels fans are blowing it way out of proportion.

Rhea tweeted: “Guys… I understand. But it really wasn’t malicious.”

– Ken Anderson, the former Mr. Kennedy, has revealed that he is now “definitely” open to a return to WWE in some capacity, a significant shift from his previous stance of “never, never, never.” Speaking on WrestlingNews.co’s The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val, Anderson discussed his legacy, his desire to right the ending of his WWE story, and the pivotal advice from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin that he now wishes he had taken. For years after his WWE release, Anderson was adamant that he had no desire to go back.

Now, with a new landscape in the company and a new perspective on his career, that has changed. “The entire time that I was with TNA, and even some post-TNA, I was like, ‘Never, never, never.’ I just had no desire to ever go back to WWE,” he said. “I look at the lay of the land there now and the way that things are, and I would definitely love to go back there. I’m a different person. Most of the people that are there… that are still there are different people. So for sure.”