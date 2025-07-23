Matthew Rehwoldt on social media clowns, Leon Slater on possibly facing AJ Styles

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
145

– Former WWE star Aiden English and TNA announced Matthew Rehwoldt says there’s too many idiots on social media thinking they know the business

– Leon Slater (via @MalcolmMuscle) when asked if he would like to face AJ Styles in TNA:

“1,000 percent. And honestly, I think after Sunday, if he is gonna have one more match in TNA, I think the opponent has become clear. And I think that the story within itself, man—the first X-Division Champion versus the youngest ever and the current—I think would do wonders for me in my career. And for TNA, man. That’s a huge deal for us.

I’m gonna say ‘when.’ I’m not gonna say ‘if.’ Again, I’m a big believer in speaking things into existence. So when AJ has that one last match in TNA, I’ll be waiting.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here