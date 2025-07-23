Matthew Rehwoldt on social media clowns, Leon Slater on possibly facing AJ Styles

– Former WWE star Aiden English and TNA announced Matthew Rehwoldt says there’s too many idiots on social media thinking they know the business

The amount of people on this app who don’t do any work in a given field telling others who literally MAKE A LIVING IN THAT FIELD why they’re wrong…is a wild level of cognitive dissonance — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) July 23, 2025

– Leon Slater (via @MalcolmMuscle) when asked if he would like to face AJ Styles in TNA:

“1,000 percent. And honestly, I think after Sunday, if he is gonna have one more match in TNA, I think the opponent has become clear. And I think that the story within itself, man—the first X-Division Champion versus the youngest ever and the current—I think would do wonders for me in my career. And for TNA, man. That’s a huge deal for us.

I’m gonna say ‘when.’ I’m not gonna say ‘if.’ Again, I’m a big believer in speaking things into existence. So when AJ has that one last match in TNA, I’ll be waiting.”