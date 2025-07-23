JBL’s storyline in TNA was dropped

In early 2025, WWE Hall of Famer JBL (John Layfield) teased that he was “going all in” with 2025 plans. While speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL revealed that his storyline with TNA Wrestling was canceled…

“I was supposed to be there and initially and I was supposed to be have a part that people wouldn’t believe how big it was, but that that did not work out. So there’s a reason, the reason that that got ended in TNA was … it wasn’t because of me. Maybe it was maybe, kind of, maybe because I’m not any good. But it was a decision made by somebody who’s no longer there…

I was supposed to have a real escalation of what we’re doing at TNA. We had the whole thing planned out. And, you know, I don’t want to take away any thunder, away from what these guys are doing now, because I don’t, it’s not about me… But I was really loved being a part, and I was supposed to be a part going forward, and all of a sudden, I’d agreed to what I was going to do, and there was a huge escalation that was happening. All that stuff was going somewhere. I thought everybody was and it was, it was going somewhere, and I was very, very excited about it. Was training for it. I got in really good shape for it. Was ready to go. And then they called me one day and said, ‘Hey, we’re changing our mind,’ and that’s their prerogative. Somebody is no longer there. It was not Tommy [Dreamer] and Carlos [Silva]… And when they said it, it was just something that, you know, it’s just business, what they wanted to change, but I thought it made absolutely no sense. And the person that said it is no longer there, and what they changed it to never happened. So I think, in hindsight, I was 100% correct.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)