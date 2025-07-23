Cena says it would be “cool” to face The Rock one more time before retirement

John Cena said that it would be cool to face The Rock one more time in a WWE ring before he retires but he doesn’t necessarily pick his opponents.

Cena is currently half-way through his retirement tour, with December being his final month with the company as an active wrestler and a retirement match planned for mid-month in Boston.

Speaking at the Fan Expo Denver, Cena thought that another round with The Final Boss would be a cool idea when he was asked a question about it, but he gets creative direction from WWE and then they just work together.

“Where I ask for freedom…where I ask for creative expression, is not in the selection of my opponent,” Cena continued. “It is in the process of how we put forth the work to you guys. That way I can be accountable for all my failures.”

Cena and The Rock headlined two consecutive WrestleManias together, with one win each, and then Cena and Rock came face-to-face at WrestleMania 40 Sunday during the Reigns vs Rhodes main event.

At Elimination Chamber this year, Cena turned heel and aligned himself with The Rock.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996