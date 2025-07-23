Bryan Danielson on All In: London vs. Wrestlemania XXX, Tony Khan on making announcements

– Tony Khan shed light on why matches are sometimes announced the same day as a wrestling show, saying, “A lot of times, wrestling companies will make some announcements on the day of the show because they get engagement.” It’s a strategic move to drive buzz and increase viewership, as he adds, “It’s a way to get you talking about the show, get you interested in the show, and do something to say ‘hey, there’s something big on this show tonight. You’re gonna want to watch.’”

According to Khan, it’s also about maximizing online traction right when it matters most: “Typically, those match announcements are the most engagement you’re gonna get on the day of the show. I think they do very, very well.”

(Source: Tony Khan live stream on X)

– Bryan Danielson (Via SunSport) speaks on the differences in how he looks at main eventing All In: London versus WWE WrestleMania XXX:

“What meant the most to me about that match (at AEW All In) was my family being there. My kids got to see me wrestle, my daughter was old enough to be able to remember it for the rest of her life. The idea of, you know, now I’m just essentially a dad — my daughter will remember this thing of 50,000 people at Wembley Stadium where her dad was cool.

I main evented WrestleMania XXX with WWE, and honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me. My sister and my niece got to come into the ring, but I was about to marry my wife the following Friday, and they wouldn’t let her come down to the ring. They didn’t want her to be in the thing. And on top of that, it wasn’t just that — it was, like, I was going through a ton of neck pain and all these other things. So these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer — there’s all this other stuff going on in a wrestler’s life or a performer’s life that could make that moment not as valuable to them as it is to the people viewing it.”