7/23/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Renee Paquette interviews Adam Page backstage. Page says the Death Riders bloodied and hanged Colt Cabana on Collision, and he will punish Wheeler Yuta for it tonight. MJF interrupts and says he is going to beat Page for the title, and Page says MJF isn’t going to goad him into giving him a title match. Page calls MJF and child and walks away.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta attacks Page during his entrance, and then takes him down with a dive through the ropes. Yuta gets Page into the ring and drops him with a leaping neck-breaker for a two count. Yuta slaps Page in the face, but Page comes back and stomps him down in the corner. Page delivers a springboard clothesline and slams him into the barricade. Page throws Yuta into another barricade, and then does it a third time. Page gets Yuta back into the ring and delivers a fall-away slam into the corner. Page kicks Yuta in the face and follows with a corner clothesline and a chop.

Page sends Yuta across, but Yuta comes back with a back elbow. Yuta charges out, but Page delivers a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Page goes for Deadeye, but Yuta grabs the rope. Yuta gouges Page’s eyes and runs the ropes, but Page drops him with a clothesline. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Page grabs his chain and hits Yuta in the head with it repeatedly. Yuta has been busted open, and then Page wraps the chain around his neck. Page acts like he is going to throw Yuta over the rope to hang him, but then stops and tells him the Death Riders aren’t coming to save him. Page throws Yuta down in the ring and walks away.

—

Athena and Billie Starkz backstage. Starks hypes up Athena and says Storm is in possession of Athena’s forever AEW Women’s World Championship. Athena says Starkz is going to take Toni Storm out tonight, and tells Storm that her movie is almost over.

—

Match 2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Stokely) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)

FTR attack JetSpeed in their corner, and then Knight gets sent to the floor. FTR double-team Bailey in the corner and go for the Shatter Machine, but Bailey fights bakc and gets a roll-up for two on Harwood. Bailey drops Wheeler with a back-body drop, and then Knight delivers a thrust kick to Harwood. Bailey delivers a German suplex to Harwood and gets a two count. JetSpeed dive onto FTR on the outside, and then Bailey gets Harwood back into the ring. Harwood delivers a few chops, and then stomps him in the corner. Harwood delivers an uppercut, but Bailey comes back with elbow strikes. Harwood delivers chops and follows with another uppercut and a back elbow.

Harwood goes for a piledriver on the floor, but Bailey counters with a back-body drop. Bailey takes Wheeler down, as well, as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood chops Knight in the corner and sets up for the Power Plex, but Knight sends him down to the match. Bailey takes Wheeler down with a hurricanrana, and then JetSpeed deliver dropkicks from the top. Knight drops Harwood with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two. Wheeler gets sent to the floor, and then JetSpeed double-teams Harwood. Bailey drops Wheeler with a moonsault as Knight connects with a splash on Harwood and gets a two count. Harwood comes back with a dragon-screw to Knight in the ropes, and then delivers another one in the ring.

Harwood wraps Knight’s knee around the ring post and follows with a right hand. Harwood wraps Knight’s knee again, and then applies a Figure Four. Bailey drops Wheeler with a shot, and then delivers a series of kicks to Harwood. Wheeler comes back with a dragon-screw to Bailey as Harwood gets Knight back into the ring. Knight comes back with a roll-up for two, but Harwood delivers another dragon-screw. Harwood applies a Sharpshooter to Knight as Wheeler applies one to Bailey on the outside.

Knight gets to the ropes, but Harwood puts him up top. FTR go for the Power Plex, but Knight gets his knees up on Wheeler. Bailey connects with a Shooting Star Press to Harwood’s back and Knight goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Knight takes Wheeler to the outside as Bailey gets a two count on Harwood. Bailey delivers shots to Harwood, and then sends Wheeler back to the floor with a kick. Bailey takes FTR down with a springboard corkscrew dive and gets Harwood back into the ring. Bailey goes for a SSP, but Harwood dodges. Bailey rolls through and connects with a kick. Bailey delivers the shooting star kneedrop and gets another two count. JetSpeed double team Harwood and Knight goes for the cover, but Wheeler pulls Knight to the floor. Wheeler gets sent over the barricade and Bailey drops him with a dive over the barricade.

Knight comes off the ropes, but Harwood gets his boots up and gets a two count. Harwood goes for a powerbomb, but Knight rolls through and gets a two count. Harwood drops Knight with a right hand and powerbombs Bailey. Knight grabs Harwood from behind and gets another two count, and then Harwood rolls Knight up and gets assistance from Stokely and his crutch to get the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

-After the match, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring for an interview. Stokely says Cope belongs in prison and says Cope had no business putting his hands on him. Stokely says Cope is a horrible human being, a loser, and a cancer to AEW. Cope’s music hits, but Stokely tells him to stop and for the truck to cut his music. The crowd keeps singing the song, however, and Stokely says he made it clear that Cope could not get close to FTR.

Cope says he forgot, but he made an agreement with some gentlemen to do what he can’t and their business is hurting people. Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin come to the stage, and then Benjamin and Lashley get into the ring and brawl with FTR. FTR bail out as referees and security come out to separate them. They continue to brawl on the outside before being pulled apart again. Cope gets into the ring and goes for a Spear on Stokely, but Stokely pulls a security guard into the path.

—

Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Mother Wayne are backstage. Wayne says they took a big risk at All In, and explained themselves last week. Wayne says it is time they back up their words physically, and they will begin this Saturday on Collision. Wayne says they will show what they can do when they aren’t held down by a patriarchy and are uncaged.

—

Will Ospreay is shown walking backstage as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir are backstage. Moxley says Adam Page found something that he didn’t know he had at All In, but then tells Page he has to get up every day and do it all over. Moxley says he lost and he is not going to bitch about it. Moxley says the credits aren’t rolling and the cowboy isn’t riding off into the sunset. Moxley says a mistake was made and he will fix it one way or another. Moxley says we knew who the Hangman was who rode into Arlington, and by the end of the night we will find out who the Hangman was who rode out.

—

Tony Schiavone introduces Will Ospreay. Ospreay says he asked for a few minutes to address the fans. Ospreay says he has been dealing with neck issues for about ten months, but he kept them hidden from everyone. Ospreay says he made a promise that he would play a part in getting the title away from the Death Riders, and he is proud to say that he did it. Ospreay says his C2 and C6 discs are herniated, but says every doctor has told him it is treatable.

Ospreay says he can hopefully be back for Forbidden Door, and then tells Swerve Strickland he loves him, and says it was an honor fighting by Adam Page’s side even though he wants a rematch. Ospreay tells the Death Riders it is an eye for an eye, and when he is healthy he is coming for all of them. Ospreay leaves the ring, and Strickland meets him on the stage. They share a hug, and Strickland raises Ospreay’s arm in the air.

—

A vignette airs for the new women’s trio of Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Willow Nightingale backstage. Nightingale says she has spent the past few months wrapped up with Kris Statlander and the Death Riders, but there is a scent of renewal in the air. Nightingale says there are new girls on the roster, and then says she had Thekla pinned last week before everything went down. Nightingale says if Thekla can feelher spidey-sense tingling, she can find her in the ring.

—

Renee interviews the Hurt Syndicate backstage. She asks them about their relationship with Cope, and MJF walks in and wonders the same thing. MVP interrupts and says they are in the business of hurting people, and they made a business decision with Cope. MJF says they should be focused on helping him get his World title back. Lashley slams MJF into the lockers and says they are not his lackeys. Lashley says it’s always about MJF and as far as he is concerned, he wants MJF out of the Syndicate. Lashley gives him a thumbs down, and then Benjamin and MVP walk away as well.

—

Match 3 – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match

Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz

Athena is shown in the balcony as they lock up and Starkz backs Storm into the ropes and delivers elbow strikes. Storm comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then Starkz applies a side-headlock. Storm counters with another roll-up, and then applies her own side-headlock. Strom drops Starkz with a shoulder tackle, and then follows with a back-breaker. Storm sends Starkz into the corner and drops her with a monkey flip. Storm goes for another, but Starkz puts her up top and follows with a chop. Storm comes back with an elbow strike, but Starks trips her up and sends her to the floor. Starkz drops Storm with a dive through the ropes and delivers shots on the outside.

Starkz gets Storm back into the ring and delivers a suplex. Starkz goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.