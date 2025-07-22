WWE shows interest in a former AEW talent, MJF on the possibility of facing Goldberg in AEW

– MJF on possibly facing Goldberg in AEW…

“If Goldberg wants some, I’m right here. But I will embarrass him. I will demolish him. I will snap, crack and pop every single tendon, ligament and bone in his stupid, old, musty body.

If he wants a proper sendoff, he should be facing a generational talent. I’m right here if he’s interested.”

– WWE has shown interest in former AEW star Leyla Hirsch — but not as a wrestler. Instead, sources say WWE reached out to her in June about a possible referee tryout. It’s unclear if she accepted or already did the tryout. While unusual, it’s not unheard of — Jessika Carr made a similar move and later returned to wrestling in EVOLVE.

(Source: Fightful)