WWE hall of famer Ozzy Osbourne passes away

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.
We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.
Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF
— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has died at 76. In a heartfelt statement, the Osbourne family said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”
They added he died “surrounded by love,” and asked fans and the public to “respect our family privacy at this time.” The cause of death hasn’t been shared.
Source: TMZ
Easily a personal top three, both as a band with Sabbath and as a vocalist. Hated what he was turned into in the past 30 or so years. Coincidentally, that’s around when his music started to suck. He could still go, he just couldn’t make new stuff.
That said, he brought nothing to wrestling. I don’t think he even cared.