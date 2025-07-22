WWE hall of famer Ozzy Osbourne passes away

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has died at 76. In a heartfelt statement, the Osbourne family said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”

They added he died “surrounded by love,” and asked fans and the public to “respect our family privacy at this time.” The cause of death hasn’t been shared.

Source: TMZ