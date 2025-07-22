Video: The Undertaker chokeslams Trick Williams on NXT

The Undertaker Confronts Trick Williams.

Undertaker says you can have the whole package, you can have the talent, and everything in the tool box, but with your attitude, it will only be a matter of time before Trick loses his Title.

Trick says that he doesn’t care about Taker or his WWE LFG Team because none of them can ever become a star like him.

Trick goes for a cheap shot on Taker, but Taker counters and takes him out with a Chokeslam.

"Nobody in all of WWE is a Superstar like Trick Williams!"@_trickwilliams just went OFF on @undertaker pic.twitter.com/c9QFtCtCwp — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025