Tributes pouring in for Ozzy Osbourne

As previously noted, Legendary rock icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has passed away.

WWE is saddened to learn that music icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Osbourne’s family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/wiIqS3BfbP pic.twitter.com/0YSWQzICgj — WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2025

Das WWE Universum trauert um Musikikone Ozzy Osbourne. Der WWE Hall of Famer ist im Alter von 76 Jahren verstorben. WWE’s allerherzlichstes Beileid gelten seiner Familie, Freunde & Fans. pic.twitter.com/IqgSx7blL2 — WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) July 22, 2025

Rock and Roll Heaven just received The Prince of Darkness, and if I know Lem, he asked what took you so Fkn'g long to get up there!! Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to. From the moment I heard the first riff of Paranoid I… pic.twitter.com/kHAHov2q4o — Triple H (@TripleH) July 22, 2025

I’m sad to hear of the passing of Ozzy Osbourne. I could say something sentimental but he lived a life, good or bad, without doing the thing he wanted to do which was have a normal life and job. Result. Rest well. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 22, 2025

I thought Ozzy would outlive us all. Thank you for keeping us going on those long road trips. RIP Prince of Darkness. pic.twitter.com/LNVnsqfkAn — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 22, 2025

Can’t believe we lost Ozzy. Sounded great at back to the beginning with Black Sabbath. One of the greatest of all time the Prince of darkness will be missed. RIP https://t.co/3n9cFgGF4K — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) July 22, 2025