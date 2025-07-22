Stipulations added to women’s Intercontinental title match at SummerSlam

New stipulations have been added to the Women’s Intercontinental title match at SummerSlam between champion Becky Lynch and challenger Lyra Valkyria.

During Raw last night, Lynch came up with the idea that if Valkyria loses the match, she can never challenge for the title again as long as Becky remains champion. This is the stipulation that the two had last time out, with Lynch on the other side of that stipulation.

Valkyria accepted the new stipulation as long as Becky accepted a stipulation of her own: the match will be a no countout and no disqualification.

The champ wasn’t too happy about it but eventually agreed to Lyra’s demands as well.

