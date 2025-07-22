NXT REPORT, 7/22/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Vic Joseph, Booker T and Corey Graves are on the call.

Booker starts the show in walking the back out to the crowd in his home town. He runs down the show from Houston, TX.

Match 1. Zaria, Sol Ruca and Hank and Tank VS Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears and Nico Vance

This is just a brawl to start. Spears and Hank start finally in the ring. Lots of taunting is going on from the apron. The crowd is hot for this match. This is a sell out in an intimate arena. Spears is bulldogged and Tank tags in. Spears tags out to Tatum and Zaria enters. She and Sol end up working some tandem moves. Nico tags in and Hank and Tank try to double him, but Spears cuts that off and everyone enters. The faces all do a slam at once. Then Nico gets splashed by all four of the faces at once. We are back from break and Sol and Zaria are doubling Tatum. Sol splashes Tatum with help from Zaria but Dame breaks it up. Hank and Tank work over Nico and Spears. Dame takes out Hank and Tank and then dives off the top on them. Sol then dives off the top to the floor on Nico. Paxley high knees Zaria. Zaria shakes it off and F5’s Spears. Paxley is then speared by Zaria. The lights go out and DarkState appears. The lights go on and Paxley is pining Zaria.

Winners, The Culling

We get a clip from Slammiversary, showing Jacy Jane. Fatal Influence heads out next. Jacy is strapped in gold. She the NXT and TNA World Champion and she is gloating. You can see Fallon Henley just biting her teeth listening to Jacy go on about herself. Lash Legend then heads out and cuts her off. She congratulates Jacy. Legend says she is next up for the title match. Jaida Parker then cuts off Lash and comes out. She says she is in line. Jacy says get them. Then they attack Lash and Jaida. Jaida and Lash clean house and then argue in the ring as the segment ends.

Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans are shown talking backstage. The talk about Jasper Troy and tell each other to not to think.. just react. NQCC are shown having a reunion with Myles Borne backstage. They are all getting along and hyping each other up.

Match 2. Jasper Troy VS Ricky Saints

Saints starts quickly with his speed helping him, but Troy overpowers him and delivers a running slam violently. Troy then picks up Ricky and throws him literally on the floor. Troy has Ricky in the bear hug, but he gets free and dives to the floor, but Troy doesn’t even go down. Troy then throws Saints back in the ring. He did hurt his hand by punching the post hard. Saints manages a crossbody off the top and then a tornado DDT off the top rope for two. They end up brawling on the floor and up the ramp. Troy throws Ricky into the monitor and he tumbles. The entry ramp collapsed threw the stage and then Troy dives on him and beats the count for the win.

Winner by count out, Jasper Troy

Trick Williams and Wes Lee are talking backstage and Je’Von Evans cuts them off. Evans says he is going to get a good view of Tricks actions tonight. Ozzy Osbourne is given a really nice tribute from WWE.

Trick Williams heads to address the crowd. He brags about carrying TNA to their biggest card ever. He runs down LFG and Undertaker. He says the Undertaker has never held down to promotions at once. Trick calls him soft. He then calls the “Dead Man” to the ring. He comes out to the American Badass music. He soaks in the cheers, but looks absolutely furious. The crowd is mostly on Undertaker’s side, but Trick has some fans. Undertaker praises Trick’s drip, title and swagger, but has no respect. He tells Trick he appreciated the version of Trick with the NXT Title, but this version isn’t the same. He tells him his attitude will cost him that championship and downfall. Undertaker then is cut off by Williams. Trick tells them LFG is not a superstar like Trick Williams. He says he is the best in all of WWE. Undertaker then tells him he is a little to light in the ass to step up to him. He then says he will make him famous. The Undertaker then chokeslams Williams. Trick was great in that segment.

Fatal Influence is uses Michelle McCool’s advice to settle the score with Lash and Jaida.

Match 3. Blake Monroe VS Wren Sinclair

Blake starts the match mocking and toying with Wren, but that backfires with a series of Sinclair rollups. Wren delivers a spin kick. Blake counters with a sling blade after a missile dropkick. Blake then torchers her in a armbar, chin lock. The two then trade chops. Wren lands several lariats and a splash and gets a two count. Blake headbutts Wren and then Blake drops her with a butterfly DDT and it is over.

Winner, Blake Monroe

Jordynne Grace attacks her post match, but Monroe puts her down with a chair.

Ethan Page comes out to address the crowd in street clothes. He is unveiling something under a blanket. It looks like a new belt. He then unveils a few Canadian flags. He then tosses the North American Title on the floor. He pulls out a new belt with the same plates, but the belt is the Canadian flag. He then runs down the US and says Canadians are superior in everyway. The fans are losing it over this segment. It is getting so much heat, the network is dubbing out the noise from the swearing, which is a shame. Page then sings the Canadian National Anthem until Santino Marella cuts him off. He is the TNA Director of Authority. The crowd loves this. Santino cuts a hilarious promo. Santino then challenges him to a match. Page then runs off with the cobra.

We then see Trick, Jacy and Oba Femi run into each other with all the belts backstage. That was a cool shot with all the belts.

Je’Von Evans offers some advice to Inamura. Myles Borne is then seen getting told off by Charlie Dempsey backstage. The rest of NQCC is also with them. Bully Ray comes around the corner and cuts off Charlie. He tells him why don’t you say that to him. Bully sets up another match between Tavion and Charlie. Lexis King walks up and accuses Myles of not being deaf. Myles walks off and tells him everyone wishes he was mute.

Roman Reigns asks Jay Uso to be his partner at Summerslam. He wants to fight Heymans crew.

Main Event. Triple Threat. Josh Briggs VS Inamura VS Oba Femi (C)

Inamura and Briggs start the match are working as a unit. It is almost like a handicapped match. Inamura delivers a slam and goes for a pin. Briggs accidentally on purpose breaks up the pin. Inamura notices it, but they continue on. Oba chokeslams them both and we goto break. We come back to a form of tree of woe off the top rope. Briggs then accuses Inamura of stopping his momentum. Briggs elbows Inamura to the floor on accident. He turns to Oba and gets a two off a chokeslam. It appears like Inamura is furious runs over Briggs. He then brawls with Oba and spears him. He then sit out powerbombs him and Briggs breaks up the pin twice. Inamura losses it and dives on Briggs on the floor. Inamura then sidewalks Oba and splashes the champ. Briggs breaks it up with moonsault on them both. That was incredible. Inamura and Briggs then slug it out mid ring. This is a awesome display. Briggs takes out Inamura with a lariat, but Oba catches him with a monster powerbomb and it is over. What a great match.

Winner and still champion, Oba Femi

Briggs attacks Inamura on the floor.

The Undertaker walks up to Je’Von as the show ends and tells him to keep going after the biggest dog in the yard. Je’Von looks on with respect and awe. He smiles and nods in understanding.