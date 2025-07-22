Note on AJ Styles appearing at Slammiversary, Gia Miller says she is okay

– Gia Miller says she is ok after being attacked by Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary:

– Prior to TNA Slammiversary, multiple #TNA sources relayed that AJ Styles was expected to be in a segment involving Frankie Kazarian, but that plans shifted in the hours before the event.

TNA sources believed WWE may have had some say in not wanting to promise a future match in the promotion for Styles that they weren’t going to deliver on, as no main roster talent has worked a TNA match so far during the partnership.

At this time, it is unclear whether or not Styles will appear in TNA again in the future.

(source: Jon Alba / SI wrestling)