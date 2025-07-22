New North American championship revealed

Ethan Page unveils a custom North American championship.

Next week, it’s Santino Marella vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship!

Ladies and gentlemen, the "new" NXT North American Championship, as designed by Ethan Page… @OfficialEGO pic.twitter.com/0u6rAi9t7L — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025

Ethan Page isn't making himself any friends here in Houston… @OfficialEGO pic.twitter.com/J3Mk3JpKWv — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025