Mystery medic on Raw revealed, Drew McIntyre shoots on the WWE roster (video), birthdays

– The mystery medic who helped out Dominik Mysterio on Raw last night was wrestler Alex Gracia.

Drew McIntyre says 85% of the wrestlers in the roster don't belong in the WWE. “85% of our guys don't look like they should be on WWE. My buddies contact me, says these other guys look like they should be serving my food at McDonald's. Get in the gym.” DREW IS GOING OFF OMG pic.twitter.com/ZXZ4x8TNLS — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) July 22, 2025

– Happy 60th Birthday to Shawn Michaels. Also, happy birthday to Thunder Rosa, Kayla Sparks, and Maki Itoh.