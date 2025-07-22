Drew McIntyre has strong words for Travis Scott, CM Punk on Triple H’s backstage advice (video)

Steve Gerweck
– Drew McIntyre (via IMPAULSIVE): “Do a six-minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our damn main event. Travis Scott. Piece of sh*t.”

CM Punk (via Sports Bible) revealed that when he first returned to WWE in 2023, he brought a paper with his promo written on it backstage. Triple H noticed how nervous Punk was, took the paper, crumpled it, and threw it away telling Punk to just be himself.

