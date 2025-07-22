CJ Perry to write novel Bulletproof Angel with best selling author Blake Northcott

Deadline.com is reporting that talent agency Paradigm has a new book-to-film initiative pairing its clients with bestselling authors.

CJ Perry, the artist formerly known as Lana, is the first one to benefit from this, being teamed up with bestselling author and screenwriter Blake Northcott on the novel Bulletproof Angel.

The synopsis for the novel reads, “Bulletproof Angel is a high-octane international spy thriller that centers on a brilliant young CIA agent and her estranged mother, a retired operative with a haunted past. They are forced to work together behind enemy lines to stop an AI-powered weapon system capable of triggering global catastrophe.”

“I’ve always been drawn to stories of espionage, betrayal, and resilience, and building a world around two powerful female operatives was a dream,” Perry told Deadline. “Blake is an incredible partner, and Bulletproof Angel is just the beginning.”

Northcott is an international bestselling author with over 50 novels, comics, and short stories.

“CJ has a sharp creative instinct and a cinematic sense of story. She’s a true storyteller,” said Northcott. “This book is a fast-paced, emotional ride with explosive action and a core that’s all heart.”

You can read the full story at Deadline.

