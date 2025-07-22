Brian Daneilson reveals his five favorite matches, Nia Jax looks like Jennifer Lopez?

– Nia Jax got picked as the Jennifer Lopez lookalike during the Mets Game:

– Bryan Danielson (via Sun Sport News) has revealed the favorite matches of his career:

• Hardest Match: vs Kazuchika Okada, Forbidden Door 2023

• Moment that Meant the Most: vs Swerve Strickland, All In 2024

• Most Underrated: vs Zack Sabre Jr., NJPW New Beginning in Osaka 2024

• Most Emotional Moment: vs Jon Moxley, WrestleDream 2024