Brian Daneilson reveals his five favorite matches, Nia Jax looks like Jennifer Lopez?

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
229

Nia Jax got picked as the Jennifer Lopez lookalike during the Mets Game:

Bryan Danielson (via Sun Sport News) has revealed the favorite matches of his career:

• Hardest Match: vs Kazuchika Okada, Forbidden Door 2023
• Moment that Meant the Most: vs Swerve Strickland, All In 2024
• Most Underrated: vs Zack Sabre Jr., NJPW New Beginning in Osaka 2024
• Most Emotional Moment: vs Jon Moxley, WrestleDream 2024

  1. Of Course Daniel Bryan is only going to name matches he had in AEW, even though he actually had way better matches in WWE……
    I understand though, he is probably still cashing paychecks from Tony Khan, so he is only going to speak favorably about AEW.

