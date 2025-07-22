Bayley making an appearance in Michigan, CM Punk is proud of Elayna Black

– Mark it on your calendars…WWE superstar Bayley will be at the St. Clair Shores Kroger on Sunday, July 27th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm for a FREE fan meet & greet. Fans can get their photo taken with Bayley, no autographs will be allowed per the promotional material.

WWE RAW is live from the Little Caesars Arena on Monday, July 28th. Be sure to check out Bayley if you’re a WWE fan, or if you’re stopping in for some Vernors Boston Cooler at the St. Clair Shores Kroger on July 27th.

– CM Punk reacts to Elayna Black stepping away from wrestling: