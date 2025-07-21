WWE Raw Results 7/21/25

WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Scheduled is Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Tag titles, Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross, The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers vs. LWO in a Tag-title No. 1 contender bout, Rusev vs. Sheamus, CM Punk to discuss SummerSlam match against Gunther, Becky Lynch has a SummerSlam proposal for Lyra Valkyria, Roman Reigns to address Paul Heyman and Domink Mysterio has a doctor’s appointment.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 21, 2025, as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

We then dive into an extended recap package showing highlights from last week's show, culminating in the return of "OTC1" Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles Taunts Dominik Mysterio

We see an aerial shot of the Toyota Center in Houston, TX., as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, The Judgment Day and others are shown. Dominik Mysterio sees AJ Styles dressed up as a valet, taunting him about getting cleared today.

CM Punk, Gunther Kicks Things Off

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Cult of Personality by Living Colour plays. “The Best in the World” makes his way out as the Houston crowd sings along with his iconic entrance tune. Punk begins, “It is great to be alive on a Monday night in Houston, Texas or what.”

Punk says when he came back, he had a few goals. One was main event WrestleMania and the other was to be a World Champion. One of those happened and he can now focus on the goal of being World Champion. Punk says last week he won a gauntlet match and that made him the number one contender to Gunther’s World Championship.

He says Gunther is one of the best wrestlers in the world, he is looking very forward to lacing them up and facing him. He says he cannot promise a win but with everyone cheering him, he can promise that he will leave it all in the ring. He will not quit, he will give everything he has.

He looks at Gunther and he says one of the best in the world. Intercontinental Champion for 666 days and in his second run as World champion. He says he has two weeks to train for Gunther but he has been training for this his entire life, he is CM Punk.

To Gunther and his fans, Punk is not just any other wrestler, not just any other challenger, he is the best in the world. As he is talking, Gunther’s music hits and out he comes. Gunther gets in the ring and stares at Punk as he grabs a microphone.

Both men are face to face in the ring and the title is around Gunther’s waist. Gunther takes a step back and the fans chant “CM Punk”. As Gunther is about to speak, the fans boo and chant “You tapped out”. Gunther begins to speak and the fans boo. He says he is very excited to hear.

But the fans keep booing Gunther. Another “You tapped out” chant. Gunther says to cut to the chase, he did not come out to throw insults at him, to create any drama. But he wanted to point out some similarity. They are there for the same reason, not to make friends but to make money and win Championships.

They both consider themselves as the best in the world. He says Punk has a massive ego and the fans kept chanting his name. He doesn’t blame Punk for that. He says he has an ego too but his is justified. He says his ego is not based on what the fans think, that is worthless.

His ego is based on results. And Punk just listed his accolades. The best in the world is the man who holds the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk nods and Gunther says at SummerSlam, that bell will ring. And when it does, he will make Punk regret that he got into a ring.

He will maul him, choke him out and drop him. Punk will wake up, looking at the lights and he will realize that Gunther was right. He will never be World Champion, he will never be the best in the world. Gunther says at least he has the degenerate fans chanting for him for the rest of his life.

Gunther drops the microphone and leaves the ring with his entrance music playing. Punk stares at Gunther who heads to the back. That’s how the intense opening segment between CM Punk and Gunther wraps up.

Naomi Confronts Stephanie Vaquer

Backstage, we see Byron Saxton standing by with his guest at this time, Stephanie Vaquer. As she is talking about Chelsea Green in Spanish, in comes Naomi who tells her that they have not met yet but she is the Women’s World Champion.

Vaquer tells her she knows who she is. Naomi tells her that after she wins at SummerSlam, she will face her at Clash in Paris. Stephanie tells her if she survives and Naomi says she will. Naomi tells her that IYO SKY was walking her like a dog. She laughs in evil fashion and walks off.

Rusev vs. Sheamus II

Inside the arena, Rusev’s theme hits. He makes his way to the ring for his rematch against Sheamus. The banger is up next when the show returns. On that note, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break. The show returns, Sheamus is already in the ring.

The bell sounds and Sheamus immediately tries for a Brogue Kick. Rusev avoids it and heads to ringside. Sheamus follows him out and the two begin a wild brawl. Sheamus throws Rusev into the barricade and into the ring. As Sheamus is getting in the ring, Rusev with a kick to the side of the head followed by a suplex.

Rusev with another suplex as he goes for the cover but Sheamus kicks out. Rusev with a kick to the face but Sheamus with a right hand. Sheamus lifts Rusev up on his shoulders and he lands a rolling senton. Sheamus with a knee to the face. He goes for the cover but Rusev kicks out.

He grabs Rusev and both men with right hands but Rusev with a clothesline. Rusev with a back suplex. He grabs Sheamus but Sheamus with a kick to the face. He gets Rusev on the ring apron and he knees him with Rusev falling to the outside. Sheamus climbs the top rope and loses his balance, landing on his feet on the mat.

He gets back up on the top rope and lands a clothesline onto Rusev on the outside. He gets back to his feet and grabs Rusev but Rusev with a fall away slam onto the announce table. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, both men trade right hands in the ring. Sheamus to the ropes and he lands a double axe to the face. Sheamus with an Irish curse back breaker. Sheamus goes for a clothesline but Rusev with a boot to the face. Rusev to the ropes and Sheamus with a slam.

He goes for the cover but Rusev kicks out. Rusev rolls onto the ring apron and Sheamus grabs him. Sheamus with the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. Rusev falls back into the ring and Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick but Rusev grabs him and powerbombs him! He goes for the cover but Sheamus kicks out.

Rusev runs towards Sheamus but Sheamus with a running knee to the face. He goes for the cover but Rusev kicks out. Sheamus gets on the top rope but Rusev gets to his feet. Rusev with chops to the chest and he climbs the second rope. Rusev goes for a suplex but Sheamus with right hands and Rusev falls onto the mat.

Sheamus on the top rope and he jumps but Rusev with a kick to the face. He goes for the cover but Sheamus kicks out. Rusev grabs Sheamus and gets him in the Accolade. Sheamus tries to get out of it and he gets to the ropes. Sheamus is down and he tells Rusev to bring it. Rusev with kicks to the face.

Rusev undoes the top turnbuckle pad. Sheamus on the ring apron and Rusev grabs him. He tries to slam Sheamus face first onto the turnbuckle but Sheamus blocks it. Sheamus slams Rusev face first onto the turnbuckle. The referee puts back the turnbuckle pad. Rusev grabs the shillelagh but gets Brogue Kicked for the finish.

Winner: Sheamus

Backstage With El Grande Americano & Dragon Lee

Backstage, we see Byron Saxton is with El Grande Americano. Saxton asks him what his goals are in WWE. El Grande Americano tells him in Spanish that he does not understand, people should wait and in comes Dragon Lee. He tells El Grande Americano that he is fake.

He says that he is disrespecting all of the luchadores everywhere. El Grande Americano tells him “I am a luchador, you are trash” in Spanish. Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano begin to fight as WWE officials break it up. That’s how the segment ends.

Backstage With Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Backstage, we see Bayley, when in comes Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria tells her that Adam Pearce told her that Bayley asked for a Tag Team Championship match.

Bayley tells her that she did ask because they didn’t get to do it at WrestleMania. Lyra tells her that she beat her last week and she doesn’t seem too happy about it. Bayley is wrapping her arm with tape and she walks away.

WWE World Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Match

New Day vs. LWO vs. The Creed Brothers

Now it’s time to find out who will earn the next shot at the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Out comes New Day. LWO comes out next, followed by The Creed Brothers. The bell rings and we are under way. Brutus, Wilde and Kofi start the match.

Kofi is thrown to the outside and Brutus throws Wilde in the air. Julius is tagged in and in comes Kofi but Julius takes both Kofi and Wilde out. Julius goes for the cover on Wilde but Wilde kicks out. Del Toro is tagged in and they double team Julius.

Del Toro with a springboard moonsault. In comes Kofi with a kick to the face. Kofi goes for the cover on Julius but Julius kicks out. Kofi goes for the cover on Del Toro but he kicks out. Kofi throws Julius to the outside and he throws Del Toro in the corner.

Woods is tagged in and he lands a DDT. Woods struts like Ric Flair and he turns around, hitting Julius with a super kick. He and Kofi interchange tags and they stomp on Julius in the corner. Kofi with a drop kick on Julius and Julius falls to the outside.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Cruz lands a kick to the side of the head of Kofi. A poisonrana onto Brutus and all three men are down! Julius, Wilde and Woods are tagged in.

Wilde takes Julius down and he lands a superkick onto Woods. Wilde with a DDT onto Julius. In comes Brutus but he is taken down and in comes Kofi but he is taken down. Julius and Woods to the outside as Wilde climbs the top rope. Ivy pushes him down off the top rope and he falls to the outside of the ring.

Dragon Lee is checking up on Wilde and Julius pushes Dragon Lee down. Dragon Lee gets back up and he superkicks Julius and Brutus. Dragon Lee gets on the ring apron but out comes El Grande Americano who trips him up! American Made grab El Grande Americano and Del Toro with a tornado splash onto American Made.

Wilde is thrown into the ring by The New Day. They go to double team him but he throws Woods to the outside, rolls Kofi up and gets the win. With the victory, the LWO duo have earned themselves a future shot at the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Winners and No. 1 Contenders: LWO

Stephanie Vaquer And IYO SKY To Do Battle Tonight

Backstage, we see The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane and IYO SKY. They all talk about how they will be champions. Asuka wishes IYO good luck at SummerSlam. The Kabuki Warriors leave and in comes Stephanie. She tells IYO that if IYO wins at SummerSlam, they will face each other at Clash in Paris.

From there, we hear IYO telling her that she had her beat and Stephanie tells her they don’t have to wait until Paris to find out. IYO challenges Stephanie to a match tonight and Stephanie accepts. The segment wraps up and we head to a commercial break.

Adam Pearce Handles Business

When the show returns, we see Dominik Mysterio is with Adam Pearce and Pearce tells him to go get his medical. Dominik says he can’t and Pearce tells him to quit stalling. He walks away and we see AJ mopping the floor. Dominik tells him he isn’t cleared yet and walks away.

In come The New Day as AJ is mopping. He walks away and The New Day are talking about how Adam Pearce killed the Tag Team division and there are two El Grande Americano. They talk about how they are the best tag team in the world and in comes Grayson Waller.

He tells them that Austin Theory is down injured and A-Town Down Under is over, that is 240 pounds off his back. He says he is a free agent and tells them that he will go get the car and for them to have a shower. Things wrap up on that note.

Lyra Valkyria Confronts Becky Lynch In The Ring

Inside the arena, Becky Lynch’s music hits and out she comes to the ring holding her Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The fans boo her and she tells them not to do that, to put appreciation on her name. She says she should not be there tonight, she should be in New York at the premiere of her new movie, Happy Gilmore 2.

But instead, she is in Houston, Texas. But that is what leaders do, they don’t always do what they want to do, they do what they have to do and she has to address some important business. She says at Evolution, she had the slickest win of all time. And she did what she said she was going to do.

She won and she held everyone down. But at least she was honest about it, unlike Lyra. She says Lyra spent months saying that Becky stole opportunities. And tonight, Lyra has a chance to win the tag team titles, she asks who needs two titles?

Becky says of course, when she walked out of Metlife as Becky Two Belts was different, it was ground breaking. Lyra’s intentions are selfish but as the leader of the division, that ends now. She calls Lyra out and Lyra’s music hits. Becky tells her that they are one for one in singles competition, she brought out the best of Lyra.

That free ride ends at SummerSlam. The last time they went one on one, she said that if she would not beat Lyra, she would not challenge for the title. But now, she extends the same thing to her. When Lyra loses, she cannot challenge for the title again. Lyra tells her that maybe Lyra’s problem is she never takes it far enough.

She says she accepts her terms. But her terms are there are no count outs, no disqualification, there must be a winner. Becky accepts and Lyra tells her that she will see her at SummerSlam and she drops the microphone. Becky says before she goes, Lyra keeps disrespecting her.

The match at SummerSlam is the most important match the title will ever have because it will determine the women’s division. She will respect the match and herself. Becky tells her that once more, she will be the bigger person and ask Lyra to shake her hand.

Lyra goes to shake her hand, Becky goes for a right hand but Lyra ducks and lands a Manhandle slam. Bayley’s music hits and out she comes to the ring for their tag team match. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a pre-match commercial break.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

The show returns and we see Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are out there now as well, and the match is in progress. The crowd is ignoring the early action, instead choosing to focus on loud Dominik Mysterio chants and songs, as he is at ringside avoiding the doctor still.