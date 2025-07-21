WWE News and Notes

– Just Dropped: Cody’s New Stars & Stripes Collection:

– WWE congratulates Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne:

– Val Venis via X:

#cmpunk needs to find Jesus. Affirming mental disorders like schizophrenia or gender dysphoria is not just a disservice to human beings, its the evil found in mental abuse for virtue signaling purposes. The lefts ammo. Affirming the mental disorders of those affected is evil. pic.twitter.com/CuvpoMDZ2k — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) July 21, 2025

– Dave Meltzer noted: Houston is sold out for Raw tonight after San Antonio was on Friday. Big house show numbers as well. WWE remains strong. Real interesting Promotion of the Year race with WWE, CMLL, UFC and AEW.