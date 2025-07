Via Matthew Balk:

R.I.P. to my friend Eric Servis, who many of you might know as “Roddy Hogan” (he was well known for dressing up like Hulk Hogan at wrestling shows since the 1980s). Eric had been in poor health for years and in and out of the hospital for over a month. He passed last night. He was in his 70’s although I don’t know his exact age. May he rest in peace.